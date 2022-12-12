Gov't Announces Special Year-end Pardons

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government granted special pardons for the second time under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Tuesday. On the list are high-profile politicians from both sides of the aisle, including former President Lee Myung-bak and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.Kim So-yon has the details.Report: The Yoon Suk Yeol administration granted special pardons ahead of the new year on Tuesday as it released a list of one-thousand-373 recipients, including several high-profile politicians and senior bureaucrats.Announcing the year-end list, the government explained that it includes those who were excluded from the previous Liberation Day pardons back in August in a bid to boost national unity and give public officials another opportunity to contribute to the country's development.As expected, included on the list is former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons. The pardon cancels the remaining 15 years of his term as well as eight-point-two billion won in unpaid fines out of a total of 13 billion won.Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, also received a pardon, but without reinstatement, disqualifying him from running for office until December 2027. He was serving a two-year prison term for online opinion-rigging.President Yoon said the pardons were carefully decided by gathering opinions from various circles and expressed hope that they can serve to unify the strength of the nation.Others on the list include former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon and former finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan, both officials of the former Park Geun-hye administration, as well as former intelligence agency director Won Sei-hoon who served under former President Lee.Former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Jun Byung-hun under former President Moon and Shin Geh-ryeun, a former Democratic Party lawmaker, were also pardoned.The list this time focused on politicians from both the ruling party and opposition, omitting many business tycoons such as Booyoung Group chairman Lee Joong-keun and Kumho Petrochemical chairman Park Chan-koo. Choi Gee-sung, who headed Samsung's future strategy office, has also been excluded.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.