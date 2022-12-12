Victim of Japan's Wartime Atrocities, Lee Ok-sun, Dies Aged 94

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Ok-sun, a survivor of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, passed away on Monday at the age of 94.According to the House of Sharing, a facility in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province where Lee lived, she died at 9:44 p.m. at a hospital in Bundang. Her passing brings the number of living survivors of the wartime atrocity to ten out of 240 identified by the government.Born in Daegu, Lee was taken to a brothel in Manchuria, China at the age of 16 and served as a sex slave for Japanese troops until she returned home upon Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule.She started living at the House of Sharing on and off from 2014 until she settled there permanently in 2018. In 2013, she filed a lawsuit with 12 other victims seeking damages from Tokyo and won the first trial early last year.At the time, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Japan to pay 100 million won to each plaintiff.Gender equality and family minister Kim Hyun-sook expressed condolences noting that Lee wanted the wartime issue to be resolved more than anyone else, promising to exert continued efforts to restore the honor and dignity of the victims.