Max Health Insurance Contribution for Employees to Near 4 Mln Won in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The maximum monthly health insurance payment for insured employees is expected to reach four million won in 2023, up some 260-thousand won on-year.The small group of high-income earners set to pay the maximum contribution include those whose monthly income surpasses 100 million won or people that earn an additional 50 million won or more per month from interest, stock dividends or rental incomes.According to the health ministry on Tuesday, the upper limit of the monthly contribution for 2023 will rise from seven-point-31 million won this year to around seven-point-82 million won.Since the employee splits around half of the total with the employer, the former would have to pay some three-point-91 million won next year, up 257-thousand-730 won from this year.As of November, three-thousand-738 insured employees were paying the monthly upper limit of three-point-65 million won.