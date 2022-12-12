Yoon: N. Korean Drone Intrusion Shows Need for Improved Training

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea's drone intrusion into South Korean airspace on Monday has clearly demonstrated the need for improved military readiness posture and training.Chairing a Cabinet meeting, Yoon criticized the lack of drone-response training since 2017, saying that the public will now see the danger of devising North Korea policies that rely solely on good faith and military agreements with Pyongyang, appearing to take aim at the previous Moon Jae-in administration.Yoon went on to say that plans to create a drone unit dedicated to monitoring key North Korean military facilities have been in the works, but Monday’s incident has accelerated the project.The president called for bolstering reconnaissance capabilities by incorporating state-of-the-art stealth technology on drones.Noting that next year's budget for responses to such drone provocations by the North was cut by half during parliamentary deliberations, Yoon pledged to make efforts to persuade the National Assembly to increase the related defense budget in order to beef up combat power and alleviate public anxiety.