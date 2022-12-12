Military to Inspect, Strengthen Readiness Posture after Drone Intrusion

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has pledged to strengthen its surveillance and readiness posture after North Korean drones crossed over the Military Demarcation Line on Monday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Tuesday conveyed plans to inspect the combat readiness of the military unit that carried out operations in response to the drone intrusion.In response to criticism that residents were not notified even as one drone flew near a residential area in plain sight, the JCS acknowledged the failure to send out a notification as they were attempting to track the aerial vehicle in real time.The JCS also denied some media reports claiming that a drone flew close to Seoul's Yongsan District where the presidential office is located, asserting that it did not happen.Regarding the military’s inability to accurately track and subdue a single one of the five drones, the JCS explained that it is difficult to identify vehicles smaller than three meters.Meanwhile, the Marine Corps conducted search and reconnaissance activities for two hours on Tuesday morning near Gimpo and Ganghwa Island.