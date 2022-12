Photo : YONHAP News

The nation recorded the lowest average temperature in history over the past two weeks.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the average mercury across the country between December 14 and 26 recorded minus four-point-two degrees Celsius, the lowest since weather observations began in 1973.Last Friday, Gwangju recorded the second-largest daily snowfall of 32-point-nine centimeters, just behind its own 35-centimeter record in December of 2005.The KMA attributed the freezing weather and heavy snow to a smaller degree of Arctic thawing this year which has pushed the cold air toward East Asia.The agency forecasts temperatures through mid-January to be lower or similar to past years.