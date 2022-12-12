JCS Apologizes for Failing to Shoot down N. Korean Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has apologized for failing to shoot down a handful of North Korean drones that crossed the border into the South on Monday.Kang Shin-chul, the head of the JCS operation headquarters, issued a statement on Tuesday on the five enemy unmanned aerial vehicles that trespassed into South Korean territory.Kang explained that while the military detected and tracked them, it failed to bring them down, adding that the military feels regretful over it.The official said attack drones pose a practical threat to the South and can be dealt with by South Korea’s spy and strike assets. The five drones, however, were spy vehicles that are only three meters in length, which Kang emphasized could not be dealt with properly given the military’s current detection and strike capabilities.Acknowledging the lack of preparedness that caused public concern, the official promised to meticulously check on the current conditions of its detection and strike assets in preparation for similar drone provocations by the enemy and aggressively maneuver such assets.An earlier plan to establish a drone unit and secure stealth UAVs was also mentioned as part of the military’s efforts to further strengthen its operational capability.