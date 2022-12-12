Menu Content

Foreign Ministry: Gov't Closely Coordinating with US over N. Korean Drone Incursion

Written: 2022-12-27 17:41:32Updated: 2022-12-27 19:42:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government is closely coordinating with the U.S. on the border violation by North Korean drones the previous day and is paying close attention to the possibility of various provocations by the North.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, relayed the stance in a regular media briefing in response to a question on whether the military is discussing the matter with ally countries.

Lim said the ministry is managing the situation on the Korean Peninsula in a stable manner and continuously communicating with the U.S. and other concerned parties to effectively respond in the event of an emergency.

Yonhap News quoted a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council(NSC) as saying that Washington is holding close discussions with Seoul over the North’s “incursion.”

The U.S. promise to defend South Korea firmly stands, the NSC spokesperson reportedly added.
