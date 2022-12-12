Gov't Promulgates Law on Adoption of Int'l Age System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has promulgated a law stipulating the implementation of a uniform age-counting system from late June.The Ministry of Government Legislation said on Tuesday that the law unifying how ages are counted legally and administratively will take effect from June 28.The ministry expects that the establishment of the principle that counts age using the international system on legal and official documents and contracts will resolve unnecessary legal disputes related to age.Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu said his ministry will work together with other related ministries to ensure that the new age system settles stably in daily lives.Earlier this month, the National Assembly passed a bill adopting the international age system in correlation to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election pledge on the issue.Under the so-called “Korean age” system, an individual turns one on the day they are born and gains a year every January 1, which critics said has created confusion over the interpretation of age in health and medical services among other areas.