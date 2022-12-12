Ministry Hints at Compensation for Japan’s Forced Labor Victims through Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has hinted that compensation for victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor may be channeled through an existing Seoul foundation to resolve the longstanding diplomatic issue with Japan.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk was asked in a briefing on Tuesday about a move by the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan to revise its articles of association to add a clause on compensating victims.He said the revision attempts by the foundation are understood to be part of preliminary preparations regarding an earlier consensus by a private-public panel on utilizing the foundation as an avenue for handling the compensation ordered by a South Korean court.The spokesperson said that diplomatic authorities of South Korea and Japan are holding close and continuous discussions to swiftly draw up a reasonable solution that accords with the joint interests of both countries, adding that such bilateral contact will further accelerate.The private-public panel created to discuss the matter held a meeting earlier this year and positively assessed a scenario in which the foundation “reimburses” unpaid salaries to the victims.The plan emerged as an alternative to the diplomatically challenging issue of compensation by related Japanese firms or the Japanese government, which claims that all war-time compensation issues were settled by the 1965 normalization treaty.The conflict between the two countries over the issue further deepened after the South Korean Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that Japanese firms involved in the forced labor of Koreans should pay compensation to the victims.