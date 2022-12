Photo : KBS News

The South Korean Air Force activated emergency response units after an unidentified flying object was detected in the western border area overnight.According to the military, a flight path was detected by radar early Wednesday, prompting the Air Force to deploy emergency forces in Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province.The military reportedly presumes that the unidentified object was not a North Korean drone and plans to conduct an additional analysis to identify it.With the dispatch of the Air Force units in the capital region, 112 and 119 emergency call service centers received a number of reports from residents in Incheon, Gyeonggi, Goyang and parts of Seoul at around 12:40 a.m. claiming that they heard loud noises from the sky or witnessed a flying object that appeared to be a fighter jet.