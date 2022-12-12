N. Korean Leader Presents Goals for Bolstering Defense Capabilities in Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presented goals for bolstering the country's defense capabilities next year during a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim made the announcement during the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party, which convened for a second day on Tuesday.During the meeting, Kim reportedly presented "new key goals" for 2023 to bolster the nation’s self-defense capabilities to deal with the changing situation on the Korean Peninsula.Without elaborating on the key goals, the report said that Kim presented principles and policy direction for the party and the government related to the defense of the country's sovereignty and national interests.In addition, Kim reportedly presented principles and methods for expanding achievements in science, education and health as well as overcoming serious flaws in those areas.The KCNA said that the meeting will continue for a third day.