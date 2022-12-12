Parliamentary Special Committee Approves 73 Witnesses for Itaewon Crush Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The special parliamentary committee investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush has approved witnesses for its probe.The committee adopted a list of 73 witnesses on Tuesday after receiving the first round of briefings from eight government ministries and agencies.The special committee initially planned to hold three rounds of hearings next Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but agreed to hold the later two rounds as scheduled after a disagreement between parties over witnesses forced the panel to cancel the Monday session. Whether there will be an additional round has not been decided yet.National Policy Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun and 43 other officials were named as witnesses for the first hearing set for next Wednesday.Twenty-nine witnesses were chosen for the second hearing set for next Friday, including interior minister Lee Sang-min, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yongsan District Office chief Park Hee-young.