Politics S. Korea Tops Survey with Most Negative View of China

A research group has found that South Koreans have the most negative view of China among scores of countries surveyed.



The Diplomat, a U.S. news magazine, reported on Saturday that an international research group, which included the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, presented the findings of a survey of one-thousand-364 South Korean adults between April 11 and June 23.



According to the survey, 81 percent of South Korean respondents said they have "negative" or "very negative" sentiments about China, the highest level of the 56 countries surveyed as part of the Sinophone Borderlands Project.



The figure marks a large gap of about ten percentage points with Switzerland and Japan, which came in second and third with 72 percent and 69 percent, respectively.



The Diplomat speculated that fine dust from China might have strongly influenced the unfavorable sentiment, saying that the most negative aspect of China in the opinion of the South Korean public was China's impact on the global natural environment.