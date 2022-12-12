Putin Bans Russian Oil Exports to Countries Imposing Price Caps

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a decree banning oil exports to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products.According to Reuters and other media, Putin signed a decree on Tuesday that will take effect for five months from February 1 to July 1 next year.Under the decree, the supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals will be prohibited if the price cap is specified in the contract, and exports will require the president's special permission.The decree comes in response to the imposition of a price cap by western countries on Russian crude oil at 60 dollars per barrel early this month, a policy aimed at crippling Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine.Slamming the price cap, Russia said that this move will not affect Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, and instead cause instability in the global energy market. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak recently warned that Russia is ready to cut its oil production by up to seven percent early next year.An official from the Korea Petroleum Association said earlier this month that the price cap is unlikely to have a direct impact on South Korea, with Russian oil accounting for only one percent of oil imports, although global market prices may be affected.