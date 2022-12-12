KITA Institute: Taiwan Largest Beneficiary of US' Restructuring of Semiconductor Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report finds that Taiwan enjoyed the biggest benefit from the U.S.' restructuring of its supply chains to be less dependent on imports of Chinese semiconductors.According to the report released by the Institute for International Trade under the Korea International Trade Association on Wednesday, China’s share of the U.S. semiconductor market was eleven percent last year, down from 30-point-one percent in 2018.During that same period, Taiwan saw its share of the U.S. market surge seven-point-seven percentage points to 17-point-four percent, while Vietnam saw its share climb more than six percentage points to nine-point-one percent.South Korea, for its part, saw its share rise just two-point-one percentage points to stand at 13-point-two percent, indicating that the economic decoupling between the U.S. and China did not bring about much benefit.The institute stressed the need for the South Korean semiconductor industry to become less dependent on exports to China and secure competitiveness in the U.S. market in order to procure new sources of demand.The U.S. currently takes up nearly 22 percent of global demand for semiconductors.