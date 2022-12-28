Yoon Scolds Defense Minister over Military's Response to N. Korean Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly reprimanded defense minister Lee Jong-sup over the military's failure to intercept the North Korean drones that violated South Korean airspace on Monday.According to government officials, President Yoon severely admonished the minister on Tuesday morning after being briefed on the military's response to the North Korean incursion.The president reportedly berated the minister for the lack of preparations to respond to a North Korean drone attack in light of the fact that there were similar incidents in the past.The minister's briefing took place in the middle of an emergency security meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han. The top office did not convene a meeting of the National Security Council.According to officials from the top office, President Yoon later presided over a Cabinet meeting and revised his opening remarks to call for advancing the establishment of a drone unit.Five North Korean drones flew across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas and violated the South Korean airspace for five hours on Monday, but despite scrambling fighter planes, the South Korean military failed to shoot down any of the drones.