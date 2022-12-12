Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Official Says Top Office Didn't Convene NSC Meeting as There Was No Need

Written: 2022-12-28 11:24:37Updated: 2022-12-28 13:36:01

Official Says Top Office Didn't Convene NSC Meeting as There Was No Need

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of the presidential office has said that the top office did not convene a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) when North Korean drones violated South Korean airspace on Monday as there was no need.

The official made the remark on Wednesday in a briefing amid criticism that the NSC had not convened over the incident.

The official was quick to point out that instead of an NSC meeting, the top office convened an emergency meeting chaired by the national security adviser where extensive discussions were held on the North’s drone provocations and response measures.

The official said the top office assessed that it would be more effective to devise response plans by first holding a military-oriented meeting.

The explanation seemingly nodded to the attendance at Wednesday’s meeting of the defense minister and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, while an NSC meeting is usually attended by the unification and foreign affairs ministers as well as the head of the National Intelligence Service.

Also on Wednesday, the official revealed that President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered the military to take corresponding measures against North Korean drone incursions, sending two to three drones per North Korean drone as a response. 
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >