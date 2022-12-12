Yoon Celebrates Danuri’s Successful Entry into Lunar Orbit

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol celebrated the successful entry of the nation’s first unmanned space vehicle, Danuri, into the moon's orbit.In a social media post on Wednesday, Yoon said Danuri's lunar capture the day before has confirmed the excellence of the country's space and science technology and has made a historical mark with the nation becoming one of the world's seven space powerhouses.The president said Danuri will spend the next year identifying potential landing sites for future lunar missions and completing various tasks to verify space internet and other technologies.He then thanked researchers involved in the development of the space vehicle for their years of hard work.Following its launch on August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida, Danuri was captured by the moon's gravity on Tuesday and began its orbit.