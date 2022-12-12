Pres. Office Unveils Finalized Diplomatic Strategy for Indo-Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has unveiled a final version of the administration's diplomatic strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.Kim Sung-han, the head of the National Security Office(NSO), on Wednesday announced the completion of the final report on the nation's first unilateral diplomatic strategy applied to a particular region.The administration has been preparing the strategy since the South Korea-U.S. summit in May. In November, President Yoon Suk Yeol revealed the strategy's key visions of liberty, peace and prosperity and principles of engagement, trust and reciprocity during a summit with the Southeast Asian countries.Nine key tasks outlined in the strategy include reinforcing nonproliferation and anti-terrorism, expanding the economic security network, strengthening cutting-edge science and technology, and cooperating on climate change and energy security.The top office emphasized that while past administrations' diplomatic plans were limited to the surrounding Northeast Asia area concerning North Korea and economic and trade cooperation, the strategy is aimed at bolstering cooperation on issues beyond the region.The strategy also highlighted the principle of engagement, pledging to cooperate with neighboring China in seeking mutual interests for prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific based on international norms and mutual trust and reciprocity.