Military to Hold Air Defense Drill Thursday after Drone Incursion

The military will conduct an interbranch air defense drill following its failure to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border into South Korean airspace early this week.During a meeting of the National Assembly defense committee on Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff gave a report on measures to swiftly shore up anti-drone capabilities and enhance related training and education.The JCS on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting of military commanders and decided to hold an air defense drill on Thursday featuring KA-1 planes from the Air Force and the Army’s Apache helicopters in response to the North Korean drones.It will also establish guidelines to counter small-sized aerial vehicles by maximizing existing combat capabilities, expanding the scope of its radar and other drone-detecting assets, to cover more North Korean territory and better manage the integration of strike assets.The JCS will also adopt the latest in technology to set up an exclusive drone unit and accelerate deployment of critical assets.