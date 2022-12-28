Yoon Slams Failure to Intercept N. Korean Drones, Calls for Apt Response

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly reprimanded top brass for their inadequate readiness in the wake of North Korean drones breaching South Korean airspace on Monday, ordering corresponding measures against such incursions.According to a senior official at the top office on Wednesday, the president chastised defense minister Lee Jong-sup the previous day over the military's failure to intercept the drones. Yoon reportedly berated Lee for failing to draw up appropriate measures, in light of similar incidents that occurred in the past.The president also ordered a corresponding response, such as deploying two to three drones north of the Military Demarcation Line for every North Korean drone that crosses into sovereign air space and to shoot them down when necessary.He later called for an acceleration in existing plans to set up an exclusive drone unit within the military during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.The opposition earlier this week slammed the presidential office, noting that National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han had convened an emergency security meeting rather than a full National Security Council under the presidential office to respond to the incursion.An official from Yoon's office explained to reporters during a background briefing that it deemed the swift emergency meeting more effective to devise an immediate military response.