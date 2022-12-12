Menu Content

Hwang Sun-woo Named Asian Male Swimmer of Year by SwimSwam

Written: 2022-12-28 15:36:33Updated: 2022-12-28 15:41:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has been named the Asian Male Swimmer of the Year by U.S. news swimming magazine SwimSwam.

The report said on Wednesday that the 19-year-old got a significant upgrade over his honorable mention last year, putting on quite a show this year as he took two medals at major international competitions.

Hwang scored silver at the long course World Championships held in Hungary in June, recording a new national record of one minute 44-point-47 seconds in the men’s 200 meter freestyle.

SwimSwam said Hwang was slowly starting to surpass former national record holder and Olympic medalist Park Tae-hwan on the list of all-time Korean performances, with Hwang currently claiming four and Park six of the top ten best records in the men's 200 meter freestyle.

The teen sensation won gold in the same event in the short course World Championships held in Melbourne last week, setting both the Asian record and the competition record with a time of one minute 39-point-72 seconds.
