Defense Chief Apologizes for Failed Military Response to N. Korean Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup has apologized for the military's failure to intercept North Korean drones that trespassed into South Korean airspace on Monday.During an emergency question-and-answer session with the National Assembly defense committee on Wednesday, Lee said his apology follows two similar messages issued by the operation headquarters of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday.Expressing regret over the outcome of the military operation, Lee explained that he received a briefing on the drone incursion at 12:10 p.m. on Monday and immediately reported the incident by phone to President Yoon Suk Yeol two minutes later.The defense chief stressed that the drones did not fly near Seoul's Yongsan District, home of the presidential office, saying surveillance assets can confirm their flight path.He also said photos taken of the drones will be submitted to parliament after proper security checks.Regarding President Yoon's remarks about inadequate training under the previous administration, Lee admitted that related drills lacked intensity and practicality, and that there were no integrated maneuvers on asset response at the level of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration.