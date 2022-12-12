Military's 5 Yr. Plan Calls for Annual Budget Hike of 6.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

The military put forth a mid-term plan calling for an average annual increase of six-point-eight percent in the military budget for the next five years.In the plan for 2023 through 2027 announced on Wednesday, the defense ministry said it will need some 331-point-four trillion won in funds for the five-year period.Of the total, 107-point-four trillion won will go toward upgrading defense capabilities, while an additional 224 trillion won is allocated for managing troops, equipment and facilities.The ministry said funds for modernizing defense capacity will focus primarily on the "three-axis" deterrence involving the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform, and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.The military will also procure additional stealth jets to enhance strike capabilities against moving targets and tactical surface-to-surface missiles, and acquire mid-sized submarines equipped with ballistic missiles.The military plans to complete the deployment of Cheongung-Two medium-range surface-to-air missiles and advanced long-range surface-to-air missile(L-SAM) interceptors in the cited time frame.