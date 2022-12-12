Probe Finds Annual Gov't Subsidies Exceeded 5 Tln Won during Moon Admin.

A presidential office probe found that annual government subsidies for private organizations exceeded five trillion won during the Moon Jae-in administration.
Lee Kwan-sup, the senior presidential secretary for policy and planning, revealed the results of the two-month long probe on Wednesday, estimating that 31-point-four trillion won in state subsidies were given to civic groups, associations, foundations, welfare facilities and other nonprofit organizations between 2016 and 2022.
Such subsidies amounted to three-point-56 trillion won in 2016 during the Park Geun-hye administration before climbing under the Moon Jae-in government to four trillion won in 2018 and five trillion won in 2021.
The number of private organizations that received subsidies also increased from 22-thousand-881 in 2016 to 27-thousand-215 this year, with an estimated five-point-45 trillion given out in 2022.
After conducting a thorough inspection of all subsidies offered to the private sector in the first half of next year, the government will issue correctional orders and recover subsidies acquired by fraudulent means.
A senior official from the presidential office said any inappropriate conduct by public officials could result in the opening of a criminal investigation.