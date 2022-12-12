Probe Finds Annual Gov't Subsidies Exceeded 5 Tln Won during Moon Admin.

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential office probe found that annual government subsidies for private organizations exceeded five trillion won during the Moon Jae-in administration.Lee Kwan-sup, the senior presidential secretary for policy and planning, revealed the results of the two-month long probe on Wednesday, estimating that 31-point-four trillion won in state subsidies were given to civic groups, associations, foundations, welfare facilities and other nonprofit organizations between 2016 and 2022.Such subsidies amounted to three-point-56 trillion won in 2016 during the Park Geun-hye administration before climbing under the Moon Jae-in government to four trillion won in 2018 and five trillion won in 2021.The number of private organizations that received subsidies also increased from 22-thousand-881 in 2016 to 27-thousand-215 this year, with an estimated five-point-45 trillion given out in 2022.After conducting a thorough inspection of all subsidies offered to the private sector in the first half of next year, the government will issue correctional orders and recover subsidies acquired by fraudulent means.A senior official from the presidential office said any inappropriate conduct by public officials could result in the opening of a criminal investigation.