Pres. Yoon Urges Disproportionate Response to North Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on his top national security aides to strike back against any North Korean provocation without hesitation or regard for the North’s nuclear arsenal.During a meeting with his advisers and aides on national security held in Yongsan District in Seoul on Wednesday, Yoon urged “unequivocal retribution,” saying this would act as the best suppression for any provocation.Yoon’s remarks come after he reprimanded top brass for their inadequate readiness in the wake of North Korean drones breaching South Korean airspace on Monday, and ordered disproportionate measures against such incursions.According to a senior official at the top office on Wednesday, the president chastised defense minister Lee Jong-sup the previous day over the military's failure to intercept the drones. Yoon reportedly berated Lee for failing to draw up appropriate measures in light of similar incidents that occurred in the past.The president also ordered a disproportionate response, such as deploying two to three drones north of the Military Demarcation Line for every North Korean drone that crosses into sovereign airspace and to shoot them down when necessary.He then called for an acceleration of existing plans to set up an exclusive drone unit within the military during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.