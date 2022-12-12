Number of People Moving Homes Drops to 48-year Low in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans moving house has declined to the lowest level in nearly a half century partly due to an aging society and a sluggish real estate market.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that 476-thousand people nationwide registered a new place of residence last month, down by 16 percent from a month earlier.For a November figure, it is the lowest since 394-thousand registered in 1974. It also marks the 23rd consecutive on-month decrease since January of last year.A recent slump in the housing market was partly behind the latest drop in the figure, as it discouraged people from finding new homes. Only around 65-thousand home purchases were logged across the nation in September and October, down by nearly 60 percent from the same period last year, according to the statistics agency.A rapidly aging society was also a factor with senior citizens more hesitant to change their residential areas than younger people.