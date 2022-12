Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap will take hold nationwide on Thursday with the windchill factor pushing the mercury to below minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Wednesday a continental cold front will move south causing temperatures to plunge to as low as minus 16 degrees in the central region on Thursday morning. That is about five degrees lower than Wednesday.Morning lows in the capital will likely reach eight degrees in the morning. Wind shears, however, will drive the temperature down further to minus 11 degrees. Daytime highs will reach minus one degree in the afternoon.Elsewhere, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu, Ulsan and Busan will see record morning lows of between minus two and minus six degrees.The cold spell will likely last well into Friday with morning lows ranging between minus 14 and zero degrees across the nation.