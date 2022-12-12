Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Military to Spend 560 Bln Won through 2027 to Bolster Anti-Drone Assets

Written: 2022-12-28 19:25:46Updated: 2022-12-28 20:09:47

Military to Spend 560 Bln Won through 2027 to Bolster Anti-Drone Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said on Wednesday that it will inject more than 500 billion won in the next five years to enhance its capacity to counter drone provocations by the North. 

According to the defense ministry’s five-year plan, it projects 560 billion won in investments through 2027 to enhance its detection assets and “soft-kill” and “hard-kill” weapons program to respond to threats by North Korea’s unmanned aerial vehicles. 

Specifically, the weaponry subject to the upgrade includes local air defense radars, electronic jammers and laser anti aircraft weapons. 

Creating three additional squadrons of drones in addition to the four existing ones operating under the Army is also part of the five-year plan. 

Seoul unveiled its blueprint as it seeks to bolster its readiness against Pyongyang’s drone incursions following a breach by five North Korean drones south of the inter-Korean border on Monday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >