National Assembly Votes Against Arrest of DP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has voted against a motion to allow the arrest of Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Noh Woong-rae on bribery charges.The assembly, dominated by the main opposition DP, held a plenary session on Wednesday and rejected the motion in a vote of 161 to 101 with nine abstentions. The DP holds a parliamentary majority with 169 seats.The four-time lawmaker is accused of receiving 60 million won in illegal funds from a businessman around the time of the 2020 parliamentary elections in return for business favors. Noh has strongly denied the allegations.The prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Noh on December 12 on charges of bribery and violations of political funds act.The parliamentary vote was held as the prosecution must obtain the Assembly's consent to detain lawmakers according to a law granting them immunity while parliament is in session.Noh is the fourth lawmaker prosecutors have sought to arrest during the current 21st National Assembly, which kicked off in May 2020, but it is the first time the Assembly has voted against a motion permitting an arrest.