Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Calls for Roles of Party Organization to be Enhanced

Written: 2022-12-29 08:42:28Updated: 2022-12-29 10:52:22

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presented ways to enhance the roles of the suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party during a key party meeting.

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim laid out the goals during the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the party, which convened for a third day on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Kim reportedly assessed that the party has seen many changes and advances in its activities this year, calling for party organizations to ceaselessly increase their fighting efficiency and carry out party projects in a fresh manner.

The KCNA said Kim also called for increasing the roles of regional party committees and their chief secretaries to help implement the party's policies.

Kim's report to the party wrapped up on Wednesday and the ongoing party meeting will likely continue with discussions.
