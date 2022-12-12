DP Chair Likely to Appear for Questioning between Jan. 10 and 12

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung is likely to appear for the prosecution's questioning between January 10 and 12.When asked to confirm the schedule, the DP chair told reporters on Wednesday that he has decided to appear for the questioning, adding that coordination is under way to decide possible dates.Lee's lawyer is confirmed to be coordinating dates with the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office in charge of the case.Last week, the prosecution summoned Lee for questioning over allegations that he attracted about 17 billion won in donations from companies to Seongnam FC, a municipal football club, in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018 while serving as the city's mayor and the de facto owner of the football club.Lee’s summons requested that he appear on Wednesday, but he refused, citing scheduling conflicts.