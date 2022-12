Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's shipbuilders ranked second in new orders this year, losing the top spot to China for the second consecutive year.According to global market researcher Clarksons Research Service on Thursday, local shipbuilders secured a combined 15-point-64 million compensated gross tons(CGTs) in orders this year, amounting to 37 percent of all orders globally.Chinese shipbuilders bagged 20-point-34 million CGTs, taking up 49 percent of the total.New orders for South Korean shipbuilders dropped by eleven percent from last year, with global orders slipping by 22 percent on-year.South Korea, which ranked first for three straight years until 2020, lost the top spot last year to China boosted by a growing domestic market.