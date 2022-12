Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll finds that 40 percent of South Koreans think the country's global influence has grown stronger.Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan American think tank, released the results of a survey on Wednesday that was conducted in 19 countries for about four months from February to June.According to the poll results, 40 percent of South Korean respondents said the country's influence is getting stronger, compared to 19 percent in the U.S.Conversely, 47 percent of respondents in the U.S. said their country’s influence has been weakening in recent years, the highest pessimistic ratio among the surveyed countries.The comparable figure for Japan marked 43 percent, while Britain and France posted 39 percent, each. Just 30 percent of South Koreans believe the country’s influence is diminishing.