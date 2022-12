Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered about 70-thousand on Thursday amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 71-thousand-427 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 72 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to over 28-million-931-thousand.The daily figure dropped by some 16-thousand from the previous day and 43-hundred from a week ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 590, topping 500 for the 12th consecutive day.Wednesday added 76 deaths, the largest since September 4, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-27. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.