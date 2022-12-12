KMA: Winter to Disappear in Busan, Jeju after 60 Yrs. if Greenhouse Emissions Not Reduced

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s weather agency has projected that the southern regions and Jeju Island will see winter disappear altogether after 60 years if greenhouse gas emissions are not slashed.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) issued the outlook on Thursday after reviewing the Sixth Assessment Report Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which included possible scenarios that could emerge in the nation due to climate change.The weather agency issued an outlook based on climate change for not only the nation’s 17 major administrative divisions, including metropolitan cities and provinces, but also some 220 local governments and around 35-hundred towns and neighborhoods.The agency assessed that if greenhouse gases continue to be emitted at the current levels, eight regions including Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, the Jeolla Provinces, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju will have zero days of winter by the latter half of this century, sometime between 2081 and 2100.Meteorologically, winter is estimated to begin when the daily mean temperature drops below five degrees and does not go back up.