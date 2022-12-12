Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Minister: Gov't to Execute Over 65% of 2023 Budget in First Half

Written: 2022-12-29 11:18:45Updated: 2022-12-29 11:35:10

Finance Minister: Gov't to Execute Over 65% of 2023 Budget in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to execute more than 65 percent of the 2023 budget as quickly as possible to respond to a projected slowdown in the nation’s economy.

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho revealed the plan on Thursday while chairing an emergency meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul.

He said the government will promptly execute the budget from next Monday, when the new fiscal year begins, to bring about policy effects as soon as possible.

Explaining that the swift budget execution will focus on projects inherently related to people’s livelihoods, including jobs, welfare and stabilizing consumer prices, the minister said that the government will announce details of the spending plan next week.

On the nation’s economy, Choo said the once-volatile financial market is showing signs of stabilizing thanks to the anticipation that key economies will slow the pace of rate hikes as well as the government’s efforts to stabilize the market.

He was quick to add, however, that the government must remain alert as uncertainties surrounding the financial market are high.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >