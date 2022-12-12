Pres. Yoon to Visit Agency for Defense Development on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) in Daejeon on Thursday to review the progress of the nation’s weapons systems development, including systems to monitor North Korean drone threats.According to the presidential office, Yoon will be briefed on such progress and inspect research buildings where systems related to drones and missiles are developed before holding a luncheon with the agency’s researchers.The president is expected to stress the need to boost the capability to respond to the North’s asymmetric threats.The top office said in a statement that through his visit to the ADD, the president plans to declare the military’s intent to sternly respond to the North’s provocations as well as reiterate that a definitive response and retribution are the strongest means of suppressing such provocations.Earlier on Wednesday, Yoon called on his top national security aides to strike back against any North Korean provocation without hesitation or regard for the North’s nuclear arsenal.The ADD was established in 1970 during the Park Chung-hee government to realize independent national defense capabilities. As an agency under the defense department, it is charged with research, development and testing of weapons and defense technologies.