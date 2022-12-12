'Taking a New Leap' to be Key Phrase in Yoon's New Year's Address

Photo : YONHAP News

"Taking a new leap" is expected to be the key phrase in President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's address set to be televised nationwide Sunday morning.According to Y﻿onhap News Agency on Thursday, an official at the top office said the draft version of the roughly 20-minute speech, based on briefings from the offices of each senior presidential secretary, has been completed.Another official said the president will likely express a resolve to correct "abnormalities" from the previous administration and to improve the public livelihood.The address will focus on the administration's economic revitalization policies involving state support for the private sector and three key reforms in the labor, education and national pension systems.The overall concept of the speech is expected to resemble U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt's radio-based "fireside chats," in which he spoke with familiarity to Americans about recovering from various crises.Meanwhile, the top office has reportedly resumed consideration for a new year's press conference either in January or early spring.