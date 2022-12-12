Menu Content

Parliament Passes Bill to Reduce Authorization Period for Semiconductor Factories

Written: 2022-12-29 14:11:45Updated: 2022-12-29 14:32:05

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has approved revisions to the so-called "special law on semiconductors” reducing the authorization period for semiconductor factories.

Out of 200 lawmakers in attendance, 184 voted in favor of the changes to the National Advanced Strategic Industry Act while four opposed the bill during Wednesday's plenary session. Another twelve abstained.

The revised law halves the simplified authorization period for the creation and management of specialized facilities, such as those in the semiconductor industry, from the current 30 to 15 days.

Authorization would automatically be considered completed once 60 days have passed since a request for swift approval is made by the minister of industry and energy.

Public companies and quasi-government institutions will also be eligible for preliminary feasibility test exemptions.

Last week, the Assembly passed a bill expanding the tax credit for facility investments in the semiconductor sector by conglomerates from six to eight percent.
