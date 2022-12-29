UN Command Opens Investigation into N. Korea's Drone Incursion

Photo : KBS News

The UN Command(UNC) has launched an investigation into an incursion by North Korean drones into South Korean airspace on Monday.Speaking to Yonhap News on Thursday, UNC public affairs officer Jacqueline Leeker said that the organization is aware of the North's drone flights across the military demarcation line, but will not provide any further statements until the investigation is complete.The UNC headquartered in Pyeongtaek is in charge of observing the armistice agreement that halted the Korean War.It is not clear whether the UNC investigation will also cover the corresponding measure taken by the South of sending three surveillance drones across the border following the incursion by the North's spy drones.While it is possible that the South Korean measure may be interpreted as a violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two Koreas, a military official argued that it was an act of self-defense and thus not subject to the UNC probe.