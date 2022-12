Photo : YONHAP News

At least five people are dead and some 30 others wounded in a fire that broke out in a noise-barrier tunnel along an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.According to disaster officials on Thursday, the distress call came in at 1:49 p.m. from inside the tunnel along the Second Gyeongin Expressway connecting the western port city of Incheon to Seongnam City.Initial findings showed that the fire started after a bus and a truck collided, quickly spreading throughout the tunnel and causing massive billows of smoke.About 50 fire trucks and 140 firefighters and rescue workers as well as helicopters rushed to the scene to control the flames and help victims. Many of the injured were suffering from smoke inhalation and were rushed to nearby hospitals.Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the fire as soon as it is under control.