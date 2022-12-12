Menu Content

Police Reveal Name of Suspect Accused of Murdering Taxi Driver, Ex-Girlfriend

Written: 2022-12-29 15:51:14Updated: 2022-12-29 15:53:32

The police have revealed the identity of a 31-year-old man accused of murdering a taxi driver as well as an ex-girlfriend.

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency on Thursday decided to disclose the personal information of the suspect, Lee Gi-young, including his photo as well as age in consideration of the brutality of the crime, the possibility of a repeat crime and the public’s right to know.

Lee faces charges for killing a taxi driver in his 60s after luring him into his house in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on the pretext of compensating the driver over a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol.

During police questioning, Lee further confessed to killing his former girlfriend in her 50s in August and abandoning her body along a river bank in the Gyeonggi city of Paju.
