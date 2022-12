Photo : KBS News

The government is mulling whether to strengthen quarantine measures for incoming travelers from China, which is seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections.Health authorities will review whether to require PCR tests within a day of their arrival and will announce a final decision on Friday.In December, over 14 percent of incoming passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 were from China, a notable surge from around a mere one percent from the previous month.For now, health authorities have increased temperature monitoring of incoming passengers as new variants are the biggest cause for concern of another wave.China rolled back many of its tough COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month, which has led to the country's largest outbreak of infections since the start of the pandemic.