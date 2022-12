Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered a thorough search of the site of a deadly tunnel fire to minimize casualties.At least five people are dead and some 30 others wounded in the fire that broke out in a sound-barrier tunnel along an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, the president instructed his health and interior ministers to ensure a thorough search of the site, after being briefed on the fire.President Yoon also ordered the government to ensure proper medical treatment for the survivors.In addition, the president instructed the government to analyze the cause of the accident and produce measures to prevent a recurrence, ordering the land and transport minister to conduct an emergency fire inspection on other sound-barrier tunnels and similar structures.