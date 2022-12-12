Yoon Orders Stern Reprisal against Future N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered an unshakeable military readiness and an unequivocal retaliation in future provocations by North Korea.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, the president issued the order on Thursday during a regular session of the National Security Council(NSC).Stressing that it is totally unacceptable for the North to violate South Korean airspace and threaten its citizens, the president instructed the military to maintain a steadfast posture and execute swift and decisive response to the North's provocations.The president said that the North's drone incursion is aimed at disrupting the South's state functions and creating social unrest, ordering the government to quickly devise various measures to protect its citizens from their aggressions.NSC members reportedly agreed to address weaknesses exposed in the military’s response to the North's aerial breach and to accelerate an existing timetable to create and beef up an exclusive military drone unit and secure its necessary stealth assets.