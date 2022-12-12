Kyodo: Leader of Japan's Komeito Party to Hold Talks with Yoon Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of Komeito, a junior party for the Japanese ruling bloc, will likely meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday in Seoul.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi will hold talks with President Yoon. to reaffirm their countries commitment to improve bilateral ties, in line with an earlier agreement between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their summit in Cambodia last month.In particular, they are expected to exchange opinions on the biggest stumbling block – compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.The Japanese politician will reportedly propose that the two nations activate civilian and political exchanges to create a positive atmosphere for improving relations.On Wednesday, the Japanese prime minister reportedly asked Yamaguchi to seek support and understanding from South Korean officials, saying that various consultations are under way between Seoul and Tokyo to resolve pending issues.Yamaguchi will meet with foreign minister Park Jin on Friday and return home on Saturday.