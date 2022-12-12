Sports Brazilian Football Legend Pelé Dies at 82

Brazilian football legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.



According to Reuters and other media, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to the world as Pelé and widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history, died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.



The Associated Press said that Pelé had a colon tumor removed in September last year and had been undergoing related treatment, spending the last month hospitalized at a medical center as his condition worsened after contracting a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19.



Pelé’s family confirmed his death in a statement through his official instagram account.



Pelé, who led Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, is the joint top scorer of the Brazil national football team with 77 goals in 92 official appearances.