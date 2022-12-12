Yoon Meets Leader of Japan's Komeito Party

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the leader of Komeito, a junior party in the ruling bloc of the Japanese parliament, and called for close cooperation between the South Korea and Japan to respond to North Korea's provocations and resolve pending issues.The top office said that President Yoon met with Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi at the Yongsan office on Thursday.In the meeting, the president said that the two nations are seeing a significant increase in people-to-people exchanges recently, adding that the governments as well as parliaments should continue efforts to promote exchanges in various areas.In response, Yamaguchi reportedly said that his party will firmly maintain its basic stance on deepening friendly relations and expanding exchanges between Tokyo and Seoul.Mentioning a North Korean ballistic missile that flew over Japanese airspace and a test for the operation of tactical nuclear weapons in October, the Japanese politician said the Japanese people are very concerned about the North's provocations, stressing the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to respond.Regarding Japan's plan to boost counterattack capabilities, Yamaguchi said that his party will work to ensure that related follow-up discussions will proceed in a way that contributes to regional peace.